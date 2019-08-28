EASLEY — Johnny Foster Holcombe, 78, of Mary Ann Street, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Richard D. Holcombe and Eva Mae Forister Holcombe.

Johnny was retired from Creative Builders in Greenville after 21 years of dedicated service. He was also employed with R.T. Murrell and Bivens Construction erecting steel buildings, banks and apartment complexes. He was a lifetime member of Arial Baptist Church, and a member of the Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class. He had a passion for and enjoyed repairing and remodeling Tractors, especially John Deere.

Johnny was a man of great character and a humble Christian man who loved and was loved by all he met.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Lance Holcombe of the home; a daughter, Tammy Porter (Randell) of Simpsonville; step daughters, Evetta Madden of Mars Hill, NC, Diane Brown of Simpsonville and Stephanie Maynard; seven grandchildren, Matt Holcombe (Stephanie), Jessica Burroughs (Steven), Butch Brown, Jessie Holcombe, Trisha Morris, Andrea Naassan and Damion Maynard; thirteen great grandchildren, Jordan Wise, Danielle, Iszebelle, Hannah and Zae Standifer, Jerred Holcombe, Maggie Burroughs, Jonathon Holcombe, Jamie-Rae Bryant, Macey Reese, Mackeira Morris, Harvey Huntley and Hydeia Brown; a sister, Joan Gilstrap (Marshall) of Easley; many nieces, nephews and their families that he adored and loved; and his beloved pets, Jasper and Simon.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his second wife, Beatrice Timms Holcombe; a son, Barry Holcombe; a grandson, B.J. Holcombe; sisters, Jean Ouzts and Frankie Brooks; and brothers, Jack Holcombe and J.T. Holcombe.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Arial Baptist Church with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

The family received friends Monday evening at Arial Baptist Church, 618 Rice Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Arial Baptist Church Bus Fund, 618 Rice Road, Easley, SC 29640 or arialbaptistchurch.org

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.