EASLEY — Jon Marshall Coon, age 75, died in faith at his Easley home on Aug. 7, 2020.

Jon is survived by his wife, Rachel Hall Coon, daughter Cathy Franklin, sisters Janice (Joe) Gulick and Carolyn (Will) Mowchan and granddaughters Katie and Rachel Reed.

He was predeceased by his parents, John Marshall and Mercedes Pettis Coon and granddaughter Abigail Reed.

Born in Sioux Falls, S.D., Jon graduated from the University of West Florida and Columbia Theological Seminary. He was a US Navy Vietnam veteran.

His early professional years were spent as an oil field diver specializing in explosives, NASA dive safety officer, and charter boat captain before culminating in a 30-year career as executive and regional trainer with the Professional Association of Diving Instructors. Jon was a passionate advocate of public safety and police diving and assisted in the development of dive programs for the YMCA and the Boy Scouts of America.

He has authored four books on modern sea adventures.

Jon was a member of Easley Rotary Club and Easley Presbyterian Church.

The family extends a special thanks to Hospice of the Upstate, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ligonier Ministries of Sanford, Florida, Truth for Life in Cleveland, Ohio and Easley Presbyterian Church.

Burial will be in the family plot in Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at Easley Presbyterian Church at a later time.