LIBERTY — Joseph Earl Banks Sr. 74, of Liberty, S.C., went to be with his Lord Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Asheville, N.C. Born in Greenville, S.C., he was the son of the late Pink William and Mattie Louise Bennefield Banks, and husband of Jo Capps Banks. Joseph proudly served in the United States Marines and was a Purple Heart Recipient. He was a deacon and a Sunday school teacher for the Circle of Friends Sunday School Class at Jones Avenue Baptist Church. Joseph and Jo enjoyed working in the garden and canning the fruits of their labor from their garden. Joseph loved spending time with his family especially his fur babies; Millie, Preston, Patty and Sadie. Survivors include his wife of 55 plus years Jo, three sons; Joseph Banks Jr (Amy) of Easley, S.C., William Banks of Belton, S.C., Stephen Banks (Cheryl) of Easley, one daughter; Jennifer Hickey (Paul) of Easley, a sister; Jean Sanders of Spartanburg, S.C., and a brother; Wallace Banks of Augusta, Ga. Joseph also leaves eight grandchildren: Justin Banks, Chad Banks, Ryan Banks, Jason Banks, Trae Banks, Abram Banks, Krystal and Nicole Hickey to share in his memory. In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Moseley, and a brother, Michael Banks. A graveside service was held Monday April 27, 2020 at Hillcrest memorial Park in the Veterans Garden Section with presentation of Military Honors. Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Banks family.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.