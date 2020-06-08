EASLEY — Mr. Joseph "Joe" Cook, Jr. 85, husband of Virginia Cantrell Cook, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Born in Matewan, W.V., a son of the late Joseph Cook, Sr. and the late Clearcy May Cook, Mr. Cook retired from Roadway Transportation and was a member of Easley Church of God. He was a US Army Veteran having served in the Korean War.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are 11 children, Donnie Cook and Ronnie Cook, both of Florida, Brad Aiken of Cleveland, Laurie Ann MacJarrett of Lake Lure, N.C., Matthew Coker, Joseph Coker, Ray Coker, Thomas Jones, Chris Saylor and Vonda McCann, all of Easley, and Jessica Davis of Anderson; a sister, Josephine Propps of Florida; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cook was predeceased by seven siblings.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

