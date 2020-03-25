LIBERTY — Due to our current health crisis concerning COVID 19 the family of Mr. Gilstrap will hold private graveside services at Liberty Memorial Gardens on Monday, March 23, 2020. A service to celebrate his life will be postponed to a later date.

Joseph Ken Gilstrap, 83, of 139 Leroy Drive, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Fleetwood Health and Rehab. Born in Pickens he was a son of the late Leroy and Annie Galloway Gilstrap.

He retired from Gamewell Construction and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid fisherman who loved his garden too.

Surviving are his wife, Gladys "Cricket" Duncan Gilstrap of the home; two daughters, Sherry Freeman (Barry) of Easley, and Tracy Hinson (Dean) of Central; a sister, Nellie Lusk of Six Mile; two brothers, Luther Gilstrap of Pickens and Grover "Mick" Gilstrap of Liberty; four grandchildren, Kerry Freeman, Jessy Rabon, Kendra Brock, and Hannah Hinson; also surviving are five great grandchildren, Renee, Shana, Preston, Noah, and Brysin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Terry Gilstrap and a grandson, Shane Gilstrap.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Enon Baptist Church, 871 Enon Church Road, Easley SC 29640.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.