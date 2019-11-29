EASLEY — Mr. Joseph "Frank" Franklin Kay, 94, husband of the late Betty Brock Kay, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, the son of the late Joseph Eugene Kay and the late Bessie Milford Kay, Mr. Kay was a graduate of Boy's High School and retired from Southern Bell Telephone with 46 years of service. He was a member of Arial United Methodist Church. Mr. Kay was a member of Bates Masonic Lodge #189 A.F.M and a Hejaz Shriner.

Frank was a US Army WWII Veteran having participated in the D-Day Invasion at Omaha Beach and the Rhine River Crossing.

Surviving are a son, Stephen Milford Kay (Tammy) of Easley; four grandchildren, Alex Kay, Justin Kay (Barbie), Stephen Kay and Leona Gaskill; nine great-grandchildren, Christopher Kay, Bella Kay, Chelsey Bigham, Chandra McCall, Joseph Connor Kay, Cash Gaskill, Simon Gaskill, Elliot Ballentine, and Sidney Raines; and three great-great-grandchildren, Cate and Callen Bigham, and Parker Raines.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Kay was predeceased by a son, Joseph Brock Kay.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Graceland West Cemetery.

The family received friends on Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

