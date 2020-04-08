CLEMSON — Joshua Troy Langhorne, 23, of 224 Shaw Street, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Bremerton Naval Hospital, Washington, Josh was a son of Sonya Shaw Langhorne of Lexington, S.C., and James Troy Langhorne of Chania Crete, Greece. Josh loved his family and always looked out for them. He was the clown of gatherings always creating laughter with every company he kept. At the age of 12, he was declared an honorary firefighter in Charleston after awakening his siblings saving all and calling for help during a house fire.

He was a graduate of River Bluff High School in Lexington and had also attended culinary school in Charleston. He was a huge Clemson fan who loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and woodsman. He also enjoyed working on small engines and was a small firearms enthusiast. Josh was a Christian and attended Mount Horeb UMC in Lexington and was currently attending New Spring Church in Clemson.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his stepmother, Luljeta Boksi Langhorne of Chania Crete, Greece; his sisters, Savanna Jean Langhorne of Lexington and Azalea Boksi Langhorne of Chania Crete, Greece; his brothers, James Auston Langhorne of Clemson and Aubrey Boksi Langhorne of Chania Crete, Greece.

Due to our current health crisis concerning COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com