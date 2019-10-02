LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Owens will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Landmark Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12-1:45 p.m. at Landmark Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Joshua Clayton Owens, 44, of 522 Ruhamah Road, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Greenville, he was the husband of Shawna Crisp Owens and a son of Kaye Downey Owens of Liberty and the late Hershel Allen Owens. Josh was a 1993 Graduate of Liberty High School and was currently a firefighter at Parker District Fire Department. Previously he had worked with Easley City Police Department as well as Pickens County Sheriff's Office. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. and was a member of Landmark Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three daughters, Ashton Tate, Kennedy Owens and Campbell Owens all of the home; a son, Dylan Tate of the home; a sister, Natasha Matthews (Madison) of Cedar Town, Ga.; and nieces, Kaily and Emily Matthews.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Zach Owens.

The family will be at the home of his mother and father in law, Barbara and Charles Crisp at 101 Wyatt Stewart Road Liberty, SC 29657.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary will be handling services.