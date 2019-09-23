PICKENS — After claiming victory with a four-year battle with dementia, Joyce Lucille Jackson entered into the heavenly gates of glory and into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late J.D. Fowler and Bertha Lyda Fowler and wife of the late Wilbur A. Jackson for 42 years. Joyce was born in Greenville, S.C., and spent her child and teenage years in Conestee, S.C.

Joyce is survived by her four children, Rebecca (Doug) Moon of Hendersonville, NC, Debra (Robert) Bryant) of Inman, S.C., Charlie (Connie) Jackson of Wichita, Kan., and Tony Jackson of Pickens, S.C.; five grandchildren Christopher (Adrianne) Sheriff, Courtney Edmond (Kyle Moody), Cari Sheriff (Brian) Sanders; Joshua (Phyllis) Jackson and Katie Owens; her precious eight great-grandchildren, sister Mildred (George) LaPlace, brother Gary Fowler, faithful friend, James Moore, two nieces, a nephew and many friends.

Joyce loved her family beyond words, but most of all she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She never met a stranger and by the time she was out of the check-out lane she had made a friend. She lived Matthew 24:35-40 daily. She was a caregiver to friends, a mother to the motherless and a refuge for the hurting.

The family wishes to thank the heathcare providers at Manna Rehab and Heath Care in Pickens for the loving care Memaw received while in their care this past year; and Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care for making her last days comfortable and peaceful.

A graduation celebration is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bessie Road Baptist Church, 575 Bessie Road, Piedmont, SC 29673. The Rev. Robert Griswold will officiate. Everyone is invited. Friends and family are welcome to share stories. Fellowship will follow with friends and family immediately after.