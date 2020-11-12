LIBERTY — Joyce Alene McCall, 69, of Liberty, beloved wife of nearly 51 years to Danny G. McCall, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020.

Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late Harley Eugene Thomas, Sr. and the late Florence Simmons Thomas. Joyce was employed by Ryobi as a quality control technician for over 35 years before she retired. She had a great love of shopping and getting good deals at jockey lots and yard sales, decorating for various holidays and gardening. Her favorite flowers were yellow and red roses. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband and going to car shows in Daytona, Fla.

She is survived by her husband, Danny G. McCall.

In addition to her parents, Joyce is predeceased by her favorite cat, Kitty Baby, who was her faithful companion for many years.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.