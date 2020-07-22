Judy Hattaway

EASLEY — Judy Elizabeth Foster Hattaway, 69, wife of Michael Bateon Hattaway went home to be with The Lord on Friday July 15, 2020.

Mrs. Hattaway was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Rafaell L. and Ruth Elizabeth Scruggs Foster. She was retired from Easley Place Assisted Living in Easley as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Mrs. Hattaway was a member of Bethany Church of God.

Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Michael Hattaway, a son Joe L. Foster, a stepson Doug Hattaway and two step daughters Melissa Roper and Mitsi Upshaw (Craig), nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Lillie Faye Foster.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hattaway was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Foster.

The family will received friends at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Funeral services followed in the funeral home chapel with The Reverend Roger Stephens officiating. Entombment was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.