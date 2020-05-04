LIBERTY — Judy Finley Mealor, 80, of Liberty, S.C., passed from this life Thursday April 9, 2020. Born in Pickens, S.C., she is the daughter of the late Oree and Ruby Alexander Finley. She is survived by her loving children; Teri Garrett (Roger), Tami Looper (Keith), and Tonya Perritt (Jim) and a sister; Linda Merck (Richard). Her grandchildren include; Jaymie Anderson ( Erik), Jeremy Garrett (Marie), Kyle Perritt, Jonathan Garrett, Justin Perritt, and Tyler Mealor. Great Grandchildren include; Colton, Joey, Crayton, Averie and Addison. In addition to her parents, Judy is predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth Finley, Jerry Finley, and grandchild; Joshua Garrett. The family will have a private graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C. Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Mealor Family.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.