EASLEY — Judy Elaine Gantt Robinson, 72, of Noble Road, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Dwight and Etheleen Holcombe Gantt.

Judy was a member of Cedar Rock Baptist Church where she was a custodian for 21 years, taught Sunday school, GA's and Acteen's and was a leader of the Young at Heart. She also enjoyed writing to her 46er Sisters Group, a group of women who were born in 1946.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Danny L. Robinson, of the home; sisters, Jane Gantt Nix (James) of Pickens and Becky Gantt of Ware Shoals; nieces, Jamie Bryant (Allen) of Easley, Janet Roe of Pickens and Emily Gantt of Ware Shoals; a nephew, Jacob Porter, Sr., of Columbia; great nieces, Leah, Lydia, Cara, Paisley and Oli; great nephews, Elijah, Isaac, Blake, and Jacob, Jr.; and a special caregiver, Nellie Spitler.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Susan Gantt; a brother, Steve Gantt; and a great niece, Layla Readon.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Rock Baptist Church, 1667 Cedar Rock Church Road, Easley, SC 29640 or Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Avenue, Liberty, SC 29657.

The family will be at the home.

