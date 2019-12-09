EASLEY — Judy Jones Wheeler, 76, wife of the late Harold Billy Wheeler, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Born in Greenville, a daughter of the late Beattie Jones, Sr. and the late Florence Evelyn Haymond, she was a devoted member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Easley.

Surviving are a son, Wayne Wheeler (Darla) of Easley and her granddog, Scooter.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Beattie Jones, Jr., Donnie Jones, and Jimmie Chambers.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in the Robinson Memorial Gardens Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum. Entombment will follow.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the mausoleum, before the service.

Memorials may be made to the Pickens County Humane Society, 500 Five Forks Road, Liberty, SC 29657.