EASLEY — Mrs. Julia C. Byrd Brookins, 88, of Easley, passed on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at McCall Hospice House. She was the daughter of the late Robert Johnson, Jennive Byrd Smith and Jake Smith.

Surviving are three daughters, Clara R. Benson, Elaine Brookins and Min. Joan Brookins (Rev. Stephen) Breazeale, all of Easley; six grandchildren; Charmaine Miesha Walker of Easley, Elder Yolanda (Min. Darrell) Brunson of Rock Hill, Ret. Sgt. Amar R. "Shon" (Mahogany) Walker of Columbia, James "Jamie" Benson of Easley, Joseph "Joey" Breazeale, Jr., of Birmingham, Ala., and Tabitha A. (Jeffrey) Allen of Easley; nine greatgrandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 3 p.m. at Greater True Light F.B.H. Church, with burial in New Foundation Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.