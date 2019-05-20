EASLEY — Julia June Iverson, 70, of Easley, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born June 9, 1948 in Detroit, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Fann and Nona Bowen Fann Patterson. Mrs. Iverson attended Midwestern Baptist College. She retired from AT&T and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Inspiration Bible Study Class.

Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, George H. Iverson and toy poodle companion, Button; very special nieces Sue Cohen and Kim Klock and sister-in-law Eva Shinault who assisted her during her illness along with several other family and friends.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister, Joyce Joan Fann; and her half brothers, William Fann and Virgil Fann.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church Chapel. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, Building Fund, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.