POWDERSVILLE — Julia J. Parton, 78, peacefully went to be with her Lord, Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Powdersville.

Born in Easley, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Burrel Hendricks and wife of the late Bobby T. Parton.

She was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include a son; Mike Mullinax (Cindi) of Liberty, a daughter; Fonda Finley (Tim) of Pickens, five grandchildren; Leann Lesley of Dacusville, Michelle Lesley of Georgia, Elizabeth Bordeaux (Chip), Jessica Tollison (Matt) both of Easley, Chandler Blackburn of Liberty, also two sisters, Dorothy Richardson (Billy) of Liberty, and Linda (Denny) Hardin of Easley. Julia also leaves eight great-grandchildren to share in her memory.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a daughter; Ginger Dowdy and a brother Ronald Hendricks.

A gathering of friends with be held Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Services will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

