LIBERTY — Julianna Blake Chapman, precious baby girl of Marissa and Cole Chapman, went to her heavenly home, Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her sister, Alston Grace Chapman; brother, Riggs Chapman; maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Taylor and Jeff Nix, both of Pickens; and paternal grandparents, Gary and Debra Chapman of Liberty.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Liberty Church of God.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the sanctuary.

