LIBERTY — June Helen Nichol Cole, 91, of 150 Liberty Highway, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at ANMED Cannon Hospital.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late James Frederick and Sarah Faulkner Nichol. She was a retired nurse and was of the Jewish faith.

Surviving are her husband, Malcolm A. Cole of the home; two daughters, Karen Massaad (Sleiman) of Crystal River, Fla., and Lisa Pilla (Joe) of Cleveland, Ohio; a daughter in law, Melissa Cole of Liberty; seven grandchildren, Angela Creech, Daniel Massaad, Michelle Laska, Alonna Harbrecht, Lauren, Michael, and Joey Pilla; also surviving are 5 great grandchildren, Xavier, Eleanor, Connor, Hagen, and Averie.

The family will have services at a later date.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Cole.

Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
