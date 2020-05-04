June Spruill
ROSWELL, Ga. — June Cowart Spruill, 87, widow of Reynold E. Spruill passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 after years of suffering with Alzheimer's. Her husband and her parents, Aubrey Jackson Cowart and Willie Erma Rusk Cowart, predeceased her. Surviving are a daughter, Gail Cline of S.C., and a son, Randy Spruill (Vickie) of Ga., and three grandchildren, Larney Cline (Matt Parris), Jason Spruill and Tamara Spruill. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be dearly missed. June worked for many years in several different clerical positions. She enjoyed playing the piano, working in her flower gardens, shopping and sewing. She was of the Methodist faith. Due to CDC guidelines for Covid-19, a family service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center, E No 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be posted to the Roswell Funeral Home website.

Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
April 26, 2020
She was so much fun to work with. Enjoyed all of the pecans they had each year.
Carolyn Spainhour
