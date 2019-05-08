PICKENS — SSG Justin Stillwell, 28, of Pickens, passed away on April 29, 2019. Born in Greenville, S.C., he attended Pickens High School and was the son of Virginia Stillwell.

Justin enjoyed beingoutdoors and fishing. He was of the Christian faith and active in the U.S. Army.

Also surviving is his son, Caleb Blake Stillwell and his mother, Kathrine Bowen; two brothers, Eric Russell and James "Jim" Stillwell, Jr. and his wife Tonya; three nieces, Brianna, Kendra and Madison; one nephew, Joseph and one brother-in-law, Steve Morgan. Justin was predeceased by one sister, Gloria Morgan.

The family will receive friends on Thursday May 9, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, with funeral services to follow at 3:30 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel.

Memorials may be made to the s Project at PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

