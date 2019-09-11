PICKENS — Funeral services to celebrate Kaitlin's life will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Gap Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday evening at the mortuary.

Kaitlin Lauren Touzeau, 20, of 518 Windmont Road, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was a graduate of Pickens High School and a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. Kaitlin had such a loving heart for her family, friends, animals, and especially for her dog Blu. She loved spending time with her family, church family, and friends.

Kaitlin was always focused on helping others which led to her pursuing her Bachelor's degree innursing. She definitely had an eye for beauty. She was a wonderful photographer and artist, and enjoyed natural scenery and spending time outdoors and gardening.

She especially loved the farm she created with special loved ones. There were countless hours spent tending to her gardens, chickens and preparing her farm for baby goats that she was soon to receive. Everything Kaitlin did she did with her whole heart. She was a beautiful young woman who greatly impacted the lives of her friends and family.

Surviving are her parents, Marty, Jr. and Keila Reid Touzeau of the home; a brother, Landen Touzeau of the home; grandparents, Ronald Reid of Six Mile, and Ginger Touzeau of Pickens; uncles and aunts, Father James Touzeau, Tom Touzeau (Leigh Anne), Kathy Touzeau, and Ashley Reid; three great aunts, Linda Stone, Barbara Ann Stone, and Juanita Reid; four cousins, Dan Touzeau, Maddie Touzeau, Addie Reid, and Brayden Goss.

She was preceded in death by two grandparents, Judy Reid and Marty Touzeau, Sr.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Pickens County Humane Society, 500 Five Forks Road, Liberty SC 29657.

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.