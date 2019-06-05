PICKENS — Kathleen Lily Stephens Thomas, 82, of Pickens, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019, at Pruitt Health and Rehabilitation in Six Mile.

Born on Sept. 7, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Zelpha Bearden Stephens. Kathleen was retired from Ryobi and she enjoyed playing Senior Bingo with her sister and word search puzzles.

Surviving are her husband, James A. Thomas; two sons, Arthur Thomas and Johnny Thomas (Nancy); one sister, Opal Jean Davis; two brothers, Leroy Stephens and Lloyd Stephens; six grandchildren, Heather, Holly, Somer, Jodi, Jonathan, and Elizabeth, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Kathleen was also predeceased by three children, Mitchell Thomas, Leland Thomas, and Lisa Thomas and seven siblings.

The family received friends on Tuesday June 4, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Roger Stephens officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family was at the home of the granddaughter, Heather Skelton.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Church of God, 428 Hagood Mill Rd., Pickens, SC 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the Thomas family in making arrangements.