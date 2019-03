EASLEY — Kathlene Joy Vanderhoof, 81, of Easley passed away March 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Miller and Lillian Krueger Miller.

Survivors include one Brother; Dale Miller wife (Naomi) She is survived by her children, Dave Worm, Mark Worm (Pam), Mike Worm (Nikki), and John Vanderhoof, grandchildren: Jon, Erin, Sarah, Abigail, Kelly, Shannon, Michael, Autumn, Dillon, Daniel, Jordyn, Kyle, Kenna, and 17 great-grandchildren.