EASLEY — Kathy Diane Leslie Brewer, 64, of 201 Walnut Hill Dr., died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Greenville, she was the wife of Michael Victor "Mike" Brewer, and the daughter of the late Tommy Lawrence and Betty Brown Leslie. She was a member of Golden Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Tracy Smith (Lane) of Liberty and Terri Padgett of Easley; two sons, Tony Brewer of Easley and Todd Brewer(Brandy) of Liberty; five brothers, Nick Leslie of Greenville, Freddie Leslie of Liberty, Victor Leslie of Anderson, Keith Leslie of Liberty and Steve Leslie of Anderson; and seven grandchildren, Timothy, Libby, Cole, Maddie, Chloe, Carson and Carolina.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Randy "Pete" Leslie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

