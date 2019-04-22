LIBERTY — Graveside services to honor Kathy's life were conducted on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. No formal visitation is planned.

Kathy Ann Connelly, 56, of 116 Ridge Court, died Wednesday, April 3 2019 at her home. Born in Easley, she was a daughter of Barbara Chandler and the late Butler Frank "B.F." Jones.

Surviving in addition to her mother of the home are her fiancé, Adrian Morris of the home; a son, Christopher S. "Shaun" Jones, Sr. of Seneca; a sister Crystal Williamson; two brothers, Frank and Chad Jones; three grandchildren, Kayla Jones, Angel Jones, and Christopher Jones, Jr.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Connelly.

The family will be at the home.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.