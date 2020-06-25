EASLEY — Kay Stargel Estes, 77, widow of Robert Everette Estes, Sr., passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Kay was born in Greenville, S.C., on Jan. 24, 1943 to the late J.D. and Mary Ellen Messer Stargel. She worked for Michelin and Performance Group Inc. in Greenville. In her free time she was passionate about her flowers, specialized in cooking extraordinary meals and loved spending time with family.

Surviving are her son, Robert Estes, Jr., (Robby) of Easley; three daughters, Mandy Cooley (Phil) of Easley; Lori Black (Tony) of Easley; and Amy Wood (James) of Pendleton; nine grandchildren, Steven Brown, Kayla Ward (Travis), Ashley Brown (Dustin), Katie Roe (Justin), Danielle Estes, Kristen Traber (Will), Devon Wood (Misty), Robert "Bobby" Estes III (Tona), and Danny Estes; and eight great-grandchildren, John-Michael Wood, Sara Kate Wood, Anna Beth Wood, Parker Ward, Braydon Ward, Makon Brown, Kaygen Brown, and Waylon Traber. She is also survived by her brother, Tommy Stargel, of Easley; and her sister, Leila Kukolj, of Greenville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Van Stargel.

A private service will be held in the Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum at Robinson Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 19, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

