EASLEY — KD Hawkins, 84, of Easley, passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019, at his home.

Born on Sept. 9, 1934, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Lee and Lenora Sloan Hawkins. KD will be remembered as a hardworking, country man who loved his family and friends. KD retired from the United States Air Force.

He worked for Easley Fire Department, where he was given the nickname "Sneaky Snake" for always pulling pranks with rubber snakes. He also worked as a trucker for Bes Pac. When KD fully retired, he spent most of his days tending to his gardens and riding his tractor. KD was the last surviving member of his immediate family, being predeceased by his parents, two brothers, RT Hawkins and Truman Hawkins, and two sisters, Edith "Dot" Trotter and Kathryn Hawkins.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Martha Ann Cantrell Hawkins; daughter, Sherrie Dwyer; two grandchildren, Brandy Huneycutt (Chad) and Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer (Jennie); four grandchildren, Caleb and Allyson Huneycutt and Timothy and Julia Dwyer; a special nephew, Donald Hawkins (Stephanie), and many other loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday July 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Avenue, Liberty, SC 29671, www.pcmow.org

Online condolences may be expressed to the Hawkins family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.