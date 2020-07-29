LIBERTY — James Keith Smith, 57, of Liberty, S.C., died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Phil and Evelyn Gantt Smith. Throughout his adult life and prior to his declining health he drove a truck for over 30 years. He also loved fishing with his nephew Steven.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Zena Smith of the home; a son, Zachary Smith of Liberty; two daughters, Kendra Duncan (Zach) of Liberty, Kayla Watson (Josh) of Liberty; six grandchildren, Haley, Jordyn, Chloe, Gavin, Emma, and Waylon; a sister, Angie Lark of Liberty.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Smith.

Memorial services to honor Keith's life will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Due to the current COVID19 pandemic and CDC recommendations on social distancing seating will be limited. The live stream will be available at 3 p.m. on Wednesday by visiting his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

Following the service, the family will host a gathering at the home of his sister, Angie Lark, 7 Church Street, Liberty SC 29657.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville SC 29615.

