EASLEY — Marion Kenneth "Ken" West, 77, of 202 S. 7th Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House. Born in Woodruff, he was a son of the late Rev. Furman Fincher West and Mildred Perry West.

He retired from Greenville Technical College where he worked as an electrician. He enjoyed playing the guitar and was a member of Bates Masonic Lodge, # 189 AFM.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Margie Young West of the home; a daughter, Denise Grant of the home; a son, Mike West (Sharon) of Easley; a sister, Gail Wilson of Easley; two grandchildren, Brad West (Cricket) and Blake West; also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Wrenn, Mason, Maddox, Kyra, and Josh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Wayne West.

Due to the current health crisis concerning COVID19 and CDC guidelines for social distancing, the family will have a private service to honor Ken's life in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

The livestream of his funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Please visit his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com and simply click on the video link. You may also leave a condolence to the family there as well.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.