PICKENS — Kenneth R. Campbell, 77, husband of Vera Stamey Campbell, passed from this life on Monday Feb. 18, 2019.

Mr. Campbell was born in Seneca, a son of the late Silas Herbert and Grace Mary Dyar Campbell. He was retired from the U.S. Army and from GE Turbine Division in Greenville. He was a member of Clemson First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years Vera, daughter Mary-Lee Campbell of Greenville and sons Herbert Campbell of Pickens and David Lipscomb (Gina) of Athens, Ga., and grandchildren Abigayl Lipscomb, Elliot Lipscomb, Caleb Lipscomb, and Tobin Lipscomb. Also surviving are brothers, Jerry, John, and Marion Campbell and sisters Mary Cline, Susan Payne, and Sarah Poplin.

Funeral services were Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens.

Visitation was Sunday from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Expressions in Greenville where his wife is employed for their kindness.

The family is at the home.