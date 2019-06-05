EASLEY — Mr. Kenneth Edward Couch, 81, husband of Florence Raines Couch, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Domer Edward Couch and the late Edna Norris Couch, Mr. Couch was a graduate of Dacusville High School and retired from Steel Heddle with over 30 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

Kenneth had a love for the outdoors and cutting wood, but most of all he loved spending his time on his tractor.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 19 years, are a brother, Thomas Earl Couch (Nancy) of Easley; two sisters, Audrey C. Robinson of Greenville, and Joyce C. Jones (Bill) of Greenwood; a step-son, Michael Baker (Laura) of Easley; a step-daughter, Cindy Davidson (Tommy) of Seneca; one niece, Nancy Janich; three nephews, Barry Couch, Tommy Jones and Mark Jones; and six step-grandchildren, Seth, Brandon and Mason Baker, Kayla Golden, Jessica Gravely and Heather Davidson.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Turner officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday at the church, prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.