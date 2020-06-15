Kenneth Spears
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIX MILE — Kenneth Sherrill Spears, 84, passed away June 2nd, 2020 at Prisma Cottingham Hospice House.

Born in Kings Mountain, N.C., he was the son of the late Goldman L. and Ruth Blanton Spears. Kenneth was a retired editor at UNISYS Corp. and formally taught at NC State University, Western Carolina and UNC Chapel Hill. He was a US Army veteran and a member of Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church where he was a pianist for many years.

Kenneth is survived by his brother, Harold Dean Spears (Betty) of Kings Mountain, N.C.; sister, Donnie Nations (James) of Central, S.C.; niece, Robin Spicer (Tim) of Kings Mountain, N.C., and nephew, Michael Spears of Kings Mountain, N.C.; two great nieces and a great nephew.

A Graveside Service was held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Ramsey Creek Preserve, 396 Cobb Bridge Road Westminster, SC 29693.

The family is at their respective homes. Memorials may be made in Kenneth's memory to Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church, PO BOX 208 Six Mile, SC 29682. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.

Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved