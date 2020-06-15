Kenneth Spears

SIX MILE — Kenneth Sherrill Spears, 84, passed away June 2nd, 2020 at Prisma Cottingham Hospice House.

Born in Kings Mountain, N.C., he was the son of the late Goldman L. and Ruth Blanton Spears. Kenneth was a retired editor at UNISYS Corp. and formally taught at NC State University, Western Carolina and UNC Chapel Hill. He was a US Army veteran and a member of Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church where he was a pianist for many years.

Kenneth is survived by his brother, Harold Dean Spears (Betty) of Kings Mountain, N.C.; sister, Donnie Nations (James) of Central, S.C.; niece, Robin Spicer (Tim) of Kings Mountain, N.C., and nephew, Michael Spears of Kings Mountain, N.C.; two great nieces and a great nephew.

A Graveside Service was held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Ramsey Creek Preserve, 396 Cobb Bridge Road Westminster, SC 29693.

The family is at their respective homes. Memorials may be made in Kenneth's memory to Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church, PO BOX 208 Six Mile, SC 29682. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.

Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.