SIX MILE — Funeral services to honor Kevin's life will be conducted 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, at Oconee Memorial Park.

Kevin Lee Branyon-Bethke, 43, of 625 Stewart Road, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at his home. Born in Seneca, he was a son of the late Pam Branyon Bethke.

He graduated from Liberty High School. Kevin loved NASCAR, Clemson Football, the Carolina Panthers, and fishing.

Surviving are his father, Blair Bethke of the home; his grandmother, Audrey Bethke of Salem; two aunts, Vickie Rollins (Marion) of Florence and Joyce Austin of Anderson; his caregiver, Dillon Reece; also surviving is his good friend who always made him laugh, Jennifer DuPont.

Kevin was a blessing to his family while facing the many challenges of cerebral palsy with strength, perseverance, and courage.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation (www.yourcpf.org) or the .

The family will be at their respective homes.

