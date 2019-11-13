EASLEY — Kitty Griffin Norris, 73, wife of Samuel E. Norris, III, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a daughter of the late Wiley Jones Griffin and the late Hazel Furguson Griffin, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed gardening, her pets, and spending time with family. She was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Greenville.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Eric Steven Norris (Nathalie) of Simpsonville; a daughter, Jennifer "Griffin" Smith (Scott) of Easley; sisters, Elizabeth Joan Nalley of Dacusville and Cynthia Boroughs (Doug) of Greenville; and grandchildren, Hazel Hill, Trevor Norris, and Collin Norris.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Buddy Griffin.

A funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 307 Gower Street, Greenville, SC, 29611. Entombment will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814, or to www.cff.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.