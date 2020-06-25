K.P. Henderson
EASLEY — Deacon K.P. "June" Henderson, Jr., 73, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was a son of the late Harrison K.P. Henderson, Sr., and Nona Lee Nesbitt Henderson.

Surviving is his wife, Minister Elizabeth Murphy Henderson of the home; two daughters, Monique (Tyrone) Benson of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Monica (Roger) Pendergrass of Fountain Inn, S.C.; two sons, Kenneth P. Henderson, and Eric Scott both of Easley, S.C.; four sisters, Mary (Leroy) Simpson, of Easley, S.C., Gloria Hicks of Greenville, S.C., Blanche Bolden of Ohio, and Myrtle Jean (Charles) Dixon of Greenville, S.C.; one brother, Leon (Lynn) Henderson of Easley, S.C.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held Friday, June 19, 2020, at New Foundation Baptist Church.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
