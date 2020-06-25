EASLEY — Deacon K.P. "June" Henderson, Jr., 73, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was a son of the late Harrison K.P. Henderson, Sr., and Nona Lee Nesbitt Henderson.

Surviving is his wife, Minister Elizabeth Murphy Henderson of the home; two daughters, Monique (Tyrone) Benson of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Monica (Roger) Pendergrass of Fountain Inn, S.C.; two sons, Kenneth P. Henderson, and Eric Scott both of Easley, S.C.; four sisters, Mary (Leroy) Simpson, of Easley, S.C., Gloria Hicks of Greenville, S.C., Blanche Bolden of Ohio, and Myrtle Jean (Charles) Dixon of Greenville, S.C.; one brother, Leon (Lynn) Henderson of Easley, S.C.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held Friday, June 19, 2020, at New Foundation Baptist Church.