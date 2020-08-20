EASLEY — Ms. Lala E. Freeman, 106, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Born in Easley, S.C., she was a daughter of the late William Barney and Nannie Wyatt Freeman.

Lala was a graduate of Easley High School in 1931 and retired as a seamstress from Piedmont Industries. She was a Life-Long member of Fairview United Methodist Church where she served as pianist, choir member, Sunday School teacher, and Financial Secretary for over 50 years.

Lala loved gardening, sewing, quilting, and crocheting.

Surviving are three nieces, Amy S. Jenkins, Beth F. Miller both of Piedmont, and Elaine Freeman of Greer; six nephews, Jerry D. Searcy of Fayetteville, Ga., Mack F. Searcy of Summerville, Ben Earle of Dallas, N.C., Billy Earle, Patrick Earle both of Hartsville, S.C., and David Earle of McBee, S.C.; seven great-nieces; 10 great-nephews; and numerous great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ms. Freeman was predeceased by three brothers, Frank Freeman, Walter Freeman, and Malcombe Freeman; four sisters, Fanney Net Powell, Lucille F. Searcy, Janie Sue Freeman, and Sara Bess Earle; and a niece, Lynn F. Hammond.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Fairview United Methodist Church with burial following at the church cemetery.

The family received friends prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 200 E. Church Rd, Easley, SC 29642 or to the Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.