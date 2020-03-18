PICKENS — Larry Lee Bates, 72, of Pickens, went home to play his harmonica in his heavenly home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born on Sept. 1, 1947, in Murphy, N.C., he was the son of the late Lester and Flonnie Mae Reece Bates. Larry was a member of Rocky Bottom Baptist Church and was retired from the Mayfair Mills of Pickens. He enjoyed singing with his family and playing the harmonica. Larry was also preceded in death by one son, Markus Bates; four brothers, John Bates, Willard Bates, Lester Bates, Jr., and Dickie Roberts and three sisters, Imma Jean Owens, Juanita Hoxit and JuMay Bates.

Surviving are his three daughters, Frinda Faye Hill (Randy), Opal Bates and Shannon Dover Chavis (Chris); one brother, James Bates (Louellen); one sister, Martha Goins; caretaker, Faye Cassell; five grandchildren, Jason Bates, Christy Bates, Jeremy Whitfield, Joseph Bates and Jessica Jackson, many loving great-grandchildren, and his furry four legged little boy, Chocolate.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rocky Bottom Baptist Church. A committal service will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Bates Family Cemetery in Jackson County, N.C.

The family will be at the home of Faye Cassell.

