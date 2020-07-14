Larry Gantt

PICKENS — Larry Emmett Gantt passed on July 10, 2020, in his 79th year.

Mr. Gantt was the son of the late Eudie Spencer Gantt and Marie Finley Gantt. He was a loving husband to his wife Reva Elizabeth Barnes Gantt. Mr. Gantt is survived by daughters Nickki Whitten (Dana) of Easley, S.C., Misty Gantt of Pickens, S.C., and Tina Williams (Roy) of Willow Springs, N.C., and a son Alan Gantt (Candi) of Pickens.. He was a loving grandfather to six precious grandchildren, Zachary, Wesley, Alanna, Austin, Dylan, Kristan and Emerson and great-grandfather of five. Also surviving is a sister Martha Holden of Liberty, S.C., and Billy Joe Gantt of Liberty.

Mr. Gantt was predeceased by his siblings Nell Carmen, Ed Gantt, Geneva Allamon, Kenneth Gantt and Sue McJunkin.

Mr. Gantt will always be known by his outgoing personality. He never met a stranger and he was a former player and avid fan of the Liberty Red Devils. He enjoyed meeting people.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pickens First Baptist Church Homebound Ministry, 406 East Main Street, Pickens, SC, 29671

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Gantt family.

