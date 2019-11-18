SIX MILE — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Martin will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Oconee Memorial Park. The family received friends Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary.

Larry Gene Martin, 75, of 929 Crowe Creek Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Westminster he was a son of the late Willie and Lucille Sheriff Martin.

He retired from Duke Power with 34 years of service and then later retired again from DZ Atlantic after seven years. He enjoyed horses, drag racing, camping, and especially his two fur babies, Coco and Sissy.

Mr. Martin attended The Rock Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Peggy Morris Martin of the home; three sons, Bobby Martin (Linda) of Clover, Brad Martin (Becky) of Central, and Mark Martin (Lori) of Six Mile; a sister, Frances Rholetter of Westminster; a brother, Harold Martin (Mattie) of Westminster; eight grandchildren, BJ Martin, Dustin Martin (Tiffany), Bradley Martin, Kaitlyn Stewart (Jake), Hunter Martin, Ashton Martin, Amber Becknell, and Justin Becknell (Jessica); also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Laken, Drake, and Conner Martin, Hudson Giles, and Kensley Becknell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant, four sisters, Faye Moss, Rachel Jones, Bonnie Spoone, and Joyce Kelley, and four brothers, Wilton, Howard, Joe, and Jimmy Martin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the St. Francis Cancer Center, for Pancreatic Research, 104 Innovation Drive, Greenville SC 29607.

