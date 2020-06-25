Larry Nabors

LIBERTY — Mr. Larry David Nabors, age 58, left for his major car race on June 21, 2020. Mr. Nabors was born in Greenville, S.C., and was the son of the late James Nabors and Mary Bell Morgan Nabors. He is the husband in a 12 year marriage to Rhonda A. Nabors.

Survivors include his wife Rhonda, son Travis Nabors (Bethany) of Woodruff, S.C., and daughter Kayla Dailey of Easley, S.C. Also surviving are the loving and precious grandchildren Andrew, Ryan, Kaylee, Katie and Katrina. He is survived by one sister, Pat Mull (Gene) of Greenville, S.C.

Mr. Nabors was predeceased by one sister, Mary Posey.

Mr. Nabors was an avid admirer of NASCAR and himself a professional driver at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway; a professional mechanic and an all around car guy. He could diagnose a problem by just listening to the engine run. He attended college in auto mechanics and trained in Germany as a specialist in German Engineering. He loved his family and family has great memories of him on the racetrack. He loved his wife of 12 years and cooked a mean grilled cheese and was a deviled egg man.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Nabors family.

