EASLEY — Dr. Larry Ross Winn, 79, of Easley, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Columbia, Dr. Winn was the son of the late Walker Wilson and Mattie Marguerite Ross Winn. At age 13 he became an Eagle Scout. He graduated in 1958 from Columbia High School and at age 17, he joined the National Guard where he served for seven years.

He received his B.S. and Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of South Carolina. Dr. Winn worked for NASA prior to attending MUSC having graduated in 1974. He did his residency at Greenville General Hospital and was a physician, in Easley, for 41 years, until his sudden death.

As a volunteer for MUSC, Dr. Winn interviewed prospective medical school candidates for over thirty years. He was past president of the MUSC Alumni Association. Dr. Winn was a gentle soul who loved and cared dearly for his patients. He was a great man of God and member of St. Matthias Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir. His adventuresome spirit led him on many travels, and he enjoyed running, biking, snow skiing, swimming, and bird watching.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Wraellen Messex Winn, of the home; a sister, Patricia Winn Langston (Mark) of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law, Brenda Messex of Greenville; brother-in-law, Jerry Messex of Georgia; nieces Gretchen Buchanan (Jack) and Leslie Collier (Matt) and Wramie Spafford (Harry); several nephews, Jason Gallagher, Derrick Messex (Jennifer), and Travis Messex (Teresa); and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces; and a special pet Havenese, Annabelle.

Memorial services will be announced by Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 123 W. Antrium Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 or St. Matthias Lutheran Church, 501 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Condolences may be expressed online or at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley, which is assisting the family.