Lashaundra Pelham
EASLEY — Ms. Lashaundra Nicole "Punkin" Pelham, 43 , passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020 at her home. She was a daughter of Willie Randolph Pelham and Wanda Boyd Pelham.

Surviving; her mother, Wanda Pelham of the home; her father, Willie (Deborah) Pelham of Hastings, Fla.; one daughter, Aspen Palmer Dinkins of Easley; one brother, Terrell Boyd of Easley, S.C.; four sisters, Randi (Jomo) Pelham-Forbes of Orlando, Fla., April Pelham of Tallahassee, Fla., Brittanie Pelham of Easley, S.C. and Chasitity Pelham of Orlando, Fla.; two nieces, Ari Dorsey and Ja'Mya Forbes, both of Tallahassee, Fla.; two nephews, Jaise Forbes and Jaiden Forbes, both of Orlando, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary is assisting the family.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
