Lashaundra Pelham

EASLEY — Ms. Lashaundra Nicole "Punkin" Pelham, 43 , passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020 at her home. She was a daughter of Willie Randolph Pelham and Wanda Boyd Pelham.

Surviving; her mother, Wanda Pelham of the home; her father, Willie (Deborah) Pelham of Hastings, Fla.; one daughter, Aspen Palmer Dinkins of Easley; one brother, Terrell Boyd of Easley, S.C.; four sisters, Randi (Jomo) Pelham-Forbes of Orlando, Fla., April Pelham of Tallahassee, Fla., Brittanie Pelham of Easley, S.C. and Chasitity Pelham of Orlando, Fla.; two nieces, Ari Dorsey and Ja'Mya Forbes, both of Tallahassee, Fla.; two nephews, Jaise Forbes and Jaiden Forbes, both of Orlando, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary is assisting the family.