EASLEY — Laura Black Clement, 71, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Rufus Clyde Black and the late Ella Mable Mauldin Black, Laura was a retired receptionist and a member of Pickens First Baptist Church.

Surviving are the love of her life, Jack Cook of the home; a son, Brian Evatt of Easley; a daughter, Michelle Frady (Matt) of Travelers Rest; four grandchildren, Tyler Trusty, Rebecca Evatt, Lauren Trusty and Samantha Evatt; and three sisters.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, prior to the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer research, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250, Dallas, TX 75244.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.