Lavinia Bryant
LIBERTY — Graveside services to honor the life of Mrs. Bryant will be conducted 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Liberty Memorial Gardens. No visitation is planned.

Lavinia McAlister Bryant, 85, of Liberty, South Carolina, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at her home.

Born in Anderson, she was a of daughter of the late Reese and Blanche Gillespie McAlister. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a niece, Joan Fowler of Fountain Inn; two step-daughters, Carolyn Culbreath of Spring Lake, N.C., and NaDene Sullivan (Tommy) of Terry, Miss.; three step-sons, Robert Bryant (Sheila) of Liberty, Phillip Bryant of Liberty, and Kent Bryant (Lisa) of Biloxi, Miss.; also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; also surviving are a brother in law, Ernest Bryant (Nell) of Pickens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil W. Bryant and a son, Ronald Reese Barrett.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
