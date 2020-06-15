EASLEY — Robert Lee Lollis, Sr., 80, husband of Ruth Workman Lollis, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late George Preston and Delilah Watson Lollis. He retired as a brick mason and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Robert Lee Lollis, Jr. of Liberty, Lori Lollis Dillard of Easley, Roger Dale Lollis (Robin), and Tina Lollis Day (Allen) both of Central; two brothers; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and special friend, Tony Taylor of Pickens.

He was predeceased by eight brothers and one sister.

A graveside service was held Monday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Gray Mortuary in Pelzer is assisting, condolences may be sent to www.graymortuary.com.