PICKENS — Mrs. Leila Syble Lyda Lewis, 89, wife of the late Garvin Hullett Lewis, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, March 1, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Henry and Opal Breedlove Lyda, Mrs. Lewis retired from Mayfair Mills-Pickens Division with more than 30 years of service, and was a life-long member of Pickens Church of God.

Surviving are a daughter, Sybil Ann Lewis Chambers (Thomas) of Easley; three grandchildren, Shanna Loftis (Matt), Starla Chambers (James) and Summer Limbaugh (Aaron); one great-grandchild, Grayson Limbaugh; and numerous brothers and sisters.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Lewis was predeceased by five siblings.

Private graveside services were held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.