EASLEY — Lela G. Moore, 84, passed from this life Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Tommy Lee Grant and the late Vida Smith Grant.

Former wife of the late Langdon R. Moore, Mrs. Moore was predeceased by her parents, two sisters; Sybil Edmond, Drucilla Durham and two brothers; Billy and Robert Grant.

Survivors include two daughters; Debbie (Ben) Hudson of Six Mile, Teresa Moore of Greenville, two sons; Charles (Pati) Moore of Pickens, Wayne Moore of Williamston, two sisters; Nancy (Truman) Patterson of Six Mile, Betty (Bruce) Griffin of Pickens, three brothers; Ernest (Linda) Grant of Norris, David (Ollie) Grant of Six Mile, Asa (Jean) Grant of Six Mile, eight grandchildren; Isaac (Whitney) Moore, Lucas (Chelsea) Moore, Christopher (Brianna) Hudson, Lacey (David) Large, Hanna Moore, Reagan Moore, August McCarty, Jesi (Cameron) Gravely, four great grandchildren; Kyli Gravely, Grayson Moore, Haily McCarty and Alex McCarty.

Visitation was held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home with the funeral service following with Reverend Dr. Rick Lee officiating. Burial was at Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mountain View Funeral Home is assisting the Moore family.