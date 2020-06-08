Leo Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIBERTY — Leo Roy Moore, 69, of 178 Freedom Forest Drive, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.

Born in Fort White, Florida he was widower of Betty Goforth Moore and a son of the late Leroy Moore and Thelma Lee Fowler Moore.

Surviving are a daughter, Maria Garcia (Gonzalo) of Liberty; a son, Jesse James Moore of Liberty; a granddaughter, Beronica Garcia (Jonathan) of Pickens; a great grandson, Damen Lanning; a God son, Diego Lopez; also surviving is a special friend, Ivy Beck.

Mr. Moore's wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
(864) 843-9211
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved