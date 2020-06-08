LIBERTY — Leo Roy Moore, 69, of 178 Freedom Forest Drive, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.

Born in Fort White, Florida he was widower of Betty Goforth Moore and a son of the late Leroy Moore and Thelma Lee Fowler Moore.

Surviving are a daughter, Maria Garcia (Gonzalo) of Liberty; a son, Jesse James Moore of Liberty; a granddaughter, Beronica Garcia (Jonathan) of Pickens; a great grandson, Damen Lanning; a God son, Diego Lopez; also surviving is a special friend, Ivy Beck.

Mr. Moore's wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

