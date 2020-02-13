NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Leonard Foster Calvert III, Better known as Len or Porkchop, passed away at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

Len is predeceased by his father, Leonard F. Calvert Jr, his mother Geraldine "Gerri" Goldsmith Calvert, Cousin David Chapman and beloved son Leonard Foster Ray Calvert IIII. He survived by his wife Jennifer Johnson, Son Gavan, daughter Paige, first wife Sonya, and loving Aunts Carolyn Chapman (Howard), Margaret Stewart (Ron), Jane Shaffer, and Uncle Jimmy Goldsmith as well as many cousins.

Porkchop was a staple in the upstate golf community making a lifelong career out of his passion for golf. He started playing at age 4 with his father and by the age of 13 he was one of the best players at the Smithfield's Country club. Porkchop holds the standing course record at Smithfield's with a 63. In his 20s he was winning club championships all over the upstate. In his 30s he was touring in the south east and coastal tours. The greatest achievement of his career was winning the S.C. Open in 2008. Through his 40s he was Assistant pro at several upstate golf clubs and a coach for Jr players who went on to have great careers in golf through college.

Len moved to Myrtle beach in 2016 where he was the Assistant Pro at Oyster Bay Golf Links when he received the cancer diagnosis. Len fought this ugly disease for almost 3 years. The worst part for him was losing his game. He wanted to be on the greens more than anything.

Celebration and memory service will be held on Sunday Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Smithfield's Country Club, 100 Pine Ridge Dr, Easley SC 29642

Flowers can be sent to his home at 5750 Oyster Catcher Drive #1121 North Myrtle Beach Sc 29582 or delivered to Smithfield's Country Club address above.